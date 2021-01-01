Auburn couple has first Cayuga County baby of 2021

Cayuga County's youngest resident has arrived.

The first baby born at Auburn Community Hospital in 2021 is William Clinton Browning Jr. Born at 1:50 p.m. Friday, he is the son of Tiffany Quimby and William Clinton Browning Sr., an Auburn couple who have been together since 2012.

Tiffany and William Sr. said during a telephone interview a few hours later that the process went well. Tiffany added that she was lucky, since William Jr. "got out fast," as did the couple's first child, daughter Violette, 3.

Violette wasn't able to join her parents at the hospital Friday due to COVID-19 restrictions, but she was able to see her baby brother through a FaceTime call. William Sr.'s voice was noticeably beaming with happiness, adding he had been "happy crying" while watching the birth earlier in the day.

"I can't take my eyes off him. He looks just like his older sister, too," he said.

Tiffany said she wasn't able to hold Violette immediately after giving birth to her, but she could hold William Jr. shortly after he was born and put him on her chest.