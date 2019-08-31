AUBURN — Two people suffered minor injuries in a two-car accident in Auburn Saturday.
Michael Grady, assistant fire chief with the Auburn Fire Department, said two people were involved in the crash at the corner of Arterial west and Washington Street. One person was transported to Auburn Community Hospital, while the other received treatment at the scene but refused transportation, Grady said. Grady said the call for the crash came in at 3:18 p.m.
The corner of Arterial west and Washington Street was blocked off for about 40 minutes, as were two lanes of the Arterial. A truck, engine and vehicle from the AFD were at the scene in addition to TLC Ambulance.