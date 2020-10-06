Auburn district moving forward with next phase of reopening plan

AUBURN — The Auburn Enlarged City School District plans to move forward with the next part of its phase-in reopening plan.

Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said at a board of education meeting Tuesday night that the district currently looks to continue with the next part of its strategy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The district announced in August that most students would begin the fall semester online-only at first as a part of its phased reopening approach. Grades will be phased in under a hybrid learning model, in which students will be in the buildings two days a week and have remote learning for the other three days.

The district's second phase began Sept, 28, with students in kindergarten to second grade, seventh grade, 11th and 12th grade being in school under the hybrid model. Every grade is set to be in school under the hybrid model by Oct. 13.

At Tuesday's meeting, Pirozzolo said the district is "right on schedule" for its reopening plan.

"We are doing well with what we're doing as far as getting our kids back in," he said. "There's things that we are continuing to improve upon, but on the 13th, we will be at our full hybrid cycle."