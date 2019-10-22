AUBURN — The Auburn Enlarged City School District plans to create a proposal for a student liaison position to the board of education.
At its meeting Tuesday night, the board amended a policy that previously said the district could appoint a student liaison. That violates state education law, which states districts have to create proposals for the liaison that would go out for a community vote, Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said.
The liaison position would go to a senior each year and the student would not have voting power or go into executive session with the board, Pirozzolo said but would be able to participate in board discussions.
You have free articles remaining.
The liaison would last for two years before another two-year proposal would need to be created, he said. The proposal would be voted on in May, along with the district's budget, school board and any other proposals. A student can be selected once the position is created, through means such as the superintendent or high school principal appointing someone.
Pirozzolo said a few years ago, he realized the discrepancy between district policy and the law, but with the district dealing with other issues he didn't want the community to vote on too many proposals. He said at the beginning of every school year, he would remember the district didn't add a liaison proposal. Earlier this school year, the superintendent said, board member Ian Phillips asked about the policy, which prompted the changes. Pirozzolo said boards do not need to have student liaisons, but he wants one to be involved and to provide a student's point of view on issues.
"We make decisions based on what's best for students, we need a student sitting at the table with us," he said during the meeting.