Auburn doctor named medical director of VA outpatient clinic

A former Auburn Community Hospital doctor is the new medical director and full-time physician at the Syracuse Veterans Affairs Medical Center outpatient clinic in Auburn.

Dr. Barbara Connor most recently served in the emergency department at ACH and was the first female president of the medical staff, according to a news release from the Syracuse VAMC. Her prior experience includes serving as an attending physician for the emergency room at Oswego Hospital and an attending emergency room physician and the associate medical director at the Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca. She had also previously lived overseas and began two non-profit humanitarian medical missions in South Sudan and El Salvador.

“I have been dedicated to mission work abroad, and now I look forward to the mission of serving our veterans here in my own community," Connor said in a statement.

The clinic, at the former Rite Aid at 47 E. Genesee St., opened in August 2019. The VAMC announced earlier that year that Virginia-based health clinic operator STG International had been picked as its new Auburn clinic provider after the private company proposed a project to change the former pharmacy into a clinic. As a result, STG International beat out the community hospital, which held the clinic contract for over 20 years. The provider was selected as part of the Department of Veteran Affairs federal solicitation and award selection process.

