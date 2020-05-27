Auburn doctors tell community: Don't delay care because of COVID-19

Telehealth has been an asset during the pandemic. Medical professionals acknowledge it won't replace in-person appointments for many ailments, but it can be helpful for certain conditions or for follow-up communication.

Duckett, who has been using telehealth for some patients, believes there must be strict guidelines for what's appropriate for telehealth visits. His telehealth appointments are mainly for quick follow-ups. But they can be used for other purposes, including for patients with colds or rashes.

East Hill is investing in telehealth, Duckett said, to ensure that they can continue providing care if there's a second wave of COVID-19 or if there's another public health crisis in the future.

Whether it's through in-person visits or telehealth, Duckett emphasized the need for patients to seek medical attention if they're experiencing new problems or symptoms. The man who had the heart attack, Duckett said, refused to get help because he was afraid of getting COVID-19. He's had patients with diabetes who had to be hospitalized because their blood sugar wasn't controlled.