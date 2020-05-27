Auburn doctors tell community: Don't delay care because of COVID-19

A man walked into Dr. Adam Duckett's office. He waited to seek care for a serious health problem.
He had a heart attack.
Duckett shared that story to highlight a concern other health care providers have — that people with acute medical problems are avoiding emergency rooms and physicians' offices because of COVID-19.
Dr. Pat Iannolo, medical director of the emergency department at Auburn Community Hospital, relayed his worries in an interview with The Citizen. He said there are people who are developing conditions and are either avoiding health care providers or can't see a medical professional because some offices are closed.
"These conditions are turning into major problems that they eventually have to come to the emergency department for anyway, but now they're a whole lot worse," Iannolo said.
The American Heart Association cited a Journal of the American College of Cardiology study that found serious heart attack admissions dropped 38% in March — the month when COVID-19 outbreaks began in many states, including New York, and stay-at-home orders took effect.
There are other factors that could've contributed to that significant decline. But Dr. Phillip Coule told the American Heart Association that one reason is that people aren't seeking care because they worry that they'll contract COVID-19.
Iannolo explained that delaying care could have catastrophic consequences.
"Abdominal pain, chest pain, trouble breathing, diabetic problems, neurologic problems — all of those, if they're not addressed acutely when they're happening, could turn into a life-threatening problem," he said. "We're certainly more inclined to see the people before it becomes a major problem. We think it's in the best interest of the patients to do that, too."
Duckett and Iannolo assured the community that precautions are in place to care for patients who seek care at the hospital's emergency department or at a physician's office. Duckett, who has his own practice and is the chief medical officer at East Hill Medical Center, said he tells his patients that they're more likely to get COVID-19 at Walmart or Wegmans than in his office.
When scheduling appointments, Duckett said most offices are screening patients to determine if they have a cough or fever — two of the main symptoms of COVID-19. In his office, Duckett said patients are required to wear masks in the waiting room. At East Hill, patients are screened before they can enter the building. If they have a fever, they aren't allowed inside and they will be offered a telehealth appointment.
The hospital also has a respiratory clinic that opened in April. Doctors can refer patients with respiratory symptoms to the clinic.
Telehealth has been an asset during the pandemic. Medical professionals acknowledge it won't replace in-person appointments for many ailments, but it can be helpful for certain conditions or for follow-up communication.
Duckett, who has been using telehealth for some patients, believes there must be strict guidelines for what's appropriate for telehealth visits. His telehealth appointments are mainly for quick follow-ups. But they can be used for other purposes, including for patients with colds or rashes.
East Hill is investing in telehealth, Duckett said, to ensure that they can continue providing care if there's a second wave of COVID-19 or if there's another public health crisis in the future.
Whether it's through in-person visits or telehealth, Duckett emphasized the need for patients to seek medical attention if they're experiencing new problems or symptoms. The man who had the heart attack, Duckett said, refused to get help because he was afraid of getting COVID-19. He's had patients with diabetes who had to be hospitalized because their blood sugar wasn't controlled.
"We gotta start pushing people to not sit on their health and getting back out," Duckett said. "And it's our job to make sure we have as many options. That's the reason why telehealth is an option that people can utilize, when appropriate, in order for them to feel safe."
Like doctors' offices, the hospital's emergency department is also taking precautions. Hand sanitizer dispensers are posted every six feet, negative pressure rooms are available for patients with respiratory illnesses and, according to Iannolo, there's an adequate supply of personal protective equipment.
Iannolo noted that there has been a low occurrence of COVID-19 in Cayuga County. There have been 84 confirmed cases in the county, 16 of which are active. The risk of contracting COVID-19 in the hospital's emergency department, Iannolo said, is "extremely low." No health care workers or patients have contracted COVID-19 in the hospital.
"We're very much encouraging people to feel free to come to the emergency department and not be afraid," he continued.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
