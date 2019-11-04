An update on city of Auburn economic development projects and a discussion of the 2020 U.S. Census are the featured topics in this week's episodes of "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino” produced by Cayuga County Community College’s Telecom/Media Department.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracy Verrier and the Auburn Director of Capital Programs Christina Selvek will discuss progress on the city's Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects and other work in the city. That show airs first on Spectrum cable channel 12 and again at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. Replays are also set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, and Sunday, Nov. 10, on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 via Auburn Regional Media Access programming.
At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, "Inside Government" will host the U.S. Census Bureau’s Amy Brombos. Spectrum 12 first airs that show and hosts a replay at 8 p.m. Nov. 7, followed by 5:30 p.m. replays Saturday, Nov. 9, and Sunday, Nov. 10, on the ARMA feed on Spectrum 12 and 98 and Verizon 31.
Audio from the shows are broadcast starting at 10 a.m. Saturday the CCC radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM.
Future November guests include City Manager Jeff Dygert, Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council Executive Director Dr. Adam Effler, former state Sen. John DeFrancisco, Nick’s Ride 4 Friends founder Joel Campagnola, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck, and the Cayuga County Health Department’s Kathleen Cuddy and Maxine Kinsella.
Viewers who wish to pose questions for any of the show’s guests can send an e-mail to cozguytho@aol.com.
The shows are taped at the college on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons by the students of the Cayuga County Community College’s Telecom/Media Department.