Three Auburn Enlarged City School District employees presented at an international conference in Croatia.
Genesee Elementary School librarian and innovation lab coordinator Anne Mlod, Auburn High School library media specialist Victoria Calarco, and Auburn High School science teacher Christina Calarco attended the International Association of School Librarianship conference in October, which was held in the city Dubrovnik, a news release on the district's website said.
The three were among the 500 attendees representing more than 40 countries at the event, the news release said. The trio's presentation was on integrating United Nations Sustainable Development Goals into libraries, classrooms instructions, maker spaces and innovation labs. The goals, the release said, are 17 global priorities established by the U.N. General Assembly in 2015 to address world-wide problems such as hunger, poverty, education, health, justice and the environment.
“It is important to help students become globally competent because they will be our future leaders and problem solvers; thanks to technology, they are able to communicate with people all over the world,” Mlod said in the news release. “I want them to learn about the world, understand others’ perspectives, be able to communicate with people around the world and be motivated to take action on the world’s problems. The UN Sustainable Development Goals, in conjunction with books, is a great framework for teaching these concepts to my elementary students.”
A travel blog allowed educators to share their time in Croatia with students despite being on different parts of the planet. They wrote about and photographed the culture, animals, food and their surroundings and went to a Croatian school, comparing the experiences of those students to Auburn students, the news release said. Students asked questions about Croatia through the blog and the educators responded.