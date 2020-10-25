 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn elementary class to quarantine after student COVID-19 case reported
EDUCATION

Auburn elementary class to quarantine after student COVID-19 case reported

{{featured_button_text}}
Casey Park Elementary School Building.JPG

Casey Park Elementary School building

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A newly confirmed coronavirus case involving a student in an Auburn elementary school will require a class, but not the whole school, to move into a remote-only learning platform, the district's superintendent said Sunday.

Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said the affected class at Casey Park Elementary School will be limited to online learning for the next two weeks.

The student has been placed in isolation due to having an active COVID-19 case and the student's classmates and teacher have all been placed into quarantine by the Cayuga County Health Department as a result of the contact tracing process.

Pirozzolo said the temporary shift to remote-only education does not apply to any other classes at Casey Park or to any of the district's other school buildings.

"All of our other classes in the district will stay on schedule with our in-person hybrid model," he said.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 50th Senate District debate — Mannion vs. Renna

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News