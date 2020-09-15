Auburn elementary school employee tests positive for COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Auburn Enlarged City School District and Cayuga County Health Department said a member of the Owasco Elementary School staff has tested positive for the coronavirus, but the person did not have contact with any students.

The district is working with the health department on contact tracing related to the new case, which was confirmed on Tuesday, according to a joint statement from school Superintendent Jeffrey Pirozzolo and county Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy.

The affected staff member has been placed into mandatory isolation as a result of testing positive.

The staff member was working at the school on Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday. The district is working with the health department to determine which other staff members have been in contact with the affected person, and the health department will determine who may need to be placed into mandatory quarantines as a result of that contact. The district is also in communication with the state Department of Health.