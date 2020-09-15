Auburn elementary school employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Auburn Enlarged City School District and Cayuga County Health Department said a member of the Owasco Elementary School staff has tested positive for the coronavirus, but the person did not have contact with any students.
The district is working with the health department on contact tracing related to the new case, which was confirmed on Tuesday, according to a joint statement from school Superintendent Jeffrey Pirozzolo and county Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy.
The affected staff member has been placed into mandatory isolation as a result of testing positive.
The staff member was working at the school on Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday. The district is working with the health department to determine which other staff members have been in contact with the affected person, and the health department will determine who may need to be placed into mandatory quarantines as a result of that contact. The district is also in communication with the state Department of Health.
Most of Auburn students have not yet attended in-person classes this school year, as the district is phasing in the hybrid learning model it adopted over the summer.
Special education students have been the only students in Auburn school buildings so far this year, with most students learning remotely. The district has scheduled its next phase in reopening for Sept. 28, when it has planned to bring students in grades kindergarten through two, seven, 11 and 12 who have opted to be in the hybrid learning model into buildings. The remaining students would come to buildings starting Oct. 13.
In an interview Tuesday, Pirozzolo said he does not anticipate that the case involving the Owasco Elementary staff member will alter any of the district's phase-in plans. He also said staff who may have to quarantine will be able to work from home during the quarantine period, so the online learning program that has started will be able to continue.
