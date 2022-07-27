Auburn elementary school playgrounds participating in nonprofit's program with painted rocks

Finding a painted rock on a couple of select Auburn school district elementary school playgrounds next month could mean scoring some supplies.

Alysia Clary, CEO and founder of the Clary's Closet nonprofit where children get new or like new clothes, said in a post on her Facebook page that starting Aug. 1, the organization will be hiding 10 painted rocks with the nonprofit's logo and a "fun picture on the reverse side" at some of the elementary school playgrounds of school districts the group partners with.

If a student finds one of the special rocks, the post said, Clary's Closet will pay for that student's entire school-provided supply list. School district officials can request clothes for students in kindergarten to 12th grade by filling out an intake form on the Clary's Closet website.

Clary told The Citizen earlier this week there will be 10 rocks across the playgrounds of schools Clary's Closet partners with. One will be located at Genesee Elementary School and one at Casey Park Elementary School. She said the program is meant to get children outside and playing, even if they don't find one of the rocks.