Auburn establishes COVID-19 vaccine hotline for residents; county says doses delayed

New York has expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to include people with certain chronic health conditions, but Cayuga County is still waiting to receive its allotted doses for the week.
The Cayuga County Health Department, which announced on Monday that the city of Auburn, towns and villages would assist with compiling waiting lists for the vaccine, said Wednesday that it hasn't received its weekly shipment of doses. The delay, according to the department, is due to winter storms affecting distribution sites across the country.
Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, told The Citizen on Tuesday that the department has been receiving 200 doses each week. Some weeks, they received an additional 100 doses to inoculate specific populations.
A day after the Cayuga County Health Department said towns, villages and the city of Auburn …
New York began its vaccination process by prioritizing health care workers and nursing home residents. The second phase featured first responders — firefighters and police officers — and other groups of workers, including corrections officers and teachers.
On Monday, people with certain medical conditions were added to the eligibility list. The qualifying health conditions include cancer, diabetes, heart disease, pregnancy and weakened immune systems. That's expected to make many more New Yorkers eligible to receive the vaccine, which is already in high demand. But in Cayuga County, the supply can't keep pace with the demand.
That's why the health department asked local governments to assist with creating waiting lists for the vaccinations. Around a dozen towns and villages began posting information about the lists on their websites. The city of Auburn unveiled its hotline on Wednesday.
For city residents to be added to the waiting list, they can call (315) 253-8316. The waiting list is for public vaccination clinics held by the health department.
"The city of Auburn will be doing all we can to make sure all of our city residents receive the COVID vaccine in the weeks and months ahead," Auburn Mayor Michael Quill said.
In other news:
• Cayuga County reported two COVID-related deaths on Tuesday. A man in his 80s and a man in his 60s tested positive for the virus, were hospitalized and died.
The county has three COVID-19 deaths in February, which is down from 59 in January. In 11 months of the pandemic, there have been 86 COVID-related fatalities.
The health department admitted 27 new cases on Tuesday. There are 137 active cases, down from 141 one day ago.
There are seven COVID-19 patients in Auburn Community Hospital, which is down from eight on Monday.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.