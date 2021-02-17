Auburn establishes COVID-19 vaccine hotline for residents; county says doses delayed

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That's why the health department asked local governments to assist with creating waiting lists for the vaccinations. Around a dozen towns and villages began posting information about the lists on their websites. The city of Auburn unveiled its hotline on Wednesday.

For city residents to be added to the waiting list, they can call (315) 253-8316. The waiting list is for public vaccination clinics held by the health department.

"The city of Auburn will be doing all we can to make sure all of our city residents receive the COVID vaccine in the weeks and months ahead," Auburn Mayor Michael Quill said.

In other news:

• Cayuga County reported two COVID-related deaths on Tuesday. A man in his 80s and a man in his 60s tested positive for the virus, were hospitalized and died.

The county has three COVID-19 deaths in February, which is down from 59 in January. In 11 months of the pandemic, there have been 86 COVID-related fatalities.

The health department admitted 27 new cases on Tuesday. There are 137 active cases, down from 141 one day ago.

There are seven COVID-19 patients in Auburn Community Hospital, which is down from eight on Monday.

