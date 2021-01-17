Auburn event celebrates life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"We're so grateful that we still can celebrate and learn peaceful solution from Dr. King," Murray said.

Other parts of the celebration included a performance by the Genesee Street Voices Community Chorus and Dillon Davis-Trinado of the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ reciting King's iconic "I have a dream" speech.

At one point, a video call between Auburn Mayor Mike Quill, each city councilor, city officials and Dillon Davis-Trinado was shown. Quill said the city was proud to honor King while noting it was sad "that we're all confined due to COVID." He added that he is looking forward to next year's event.

Councilor Terry Cuddy praised King and referenced the riot in the U.S. Capitol Building earlier this month.

"The injustices and prejudices of his time are the injustices and prejudices of our time. ... His mission, and now more than ever, his message of equality, equity, civil rights, workers' rights and human rights need to be upheld and defended," Cuddy said.

Davis-Trinado acknowledged the effort that went into making the online celebration of King possible.