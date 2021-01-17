Auburn event celebrates life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Several of Auburn's elected and spiritual leaders joined with community residents to celebrate the impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during an online celebration Sunday afternoon.
Auburn's 46th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration took place on Facebook Live ahead of Monday's national holiday in King's honor. The keynote speaker was the Rev. Beth Malone of Auburn United Methodist Church. She praised King's efforts fighting for oppressed groups in society.
"Whereever you are watching today, as we remember this man and we all that he stood for, and stands for today, may it change us. Because of what this great and faithful man showed us, of seeking justice for the oppressed and true freedom to live without fear," Malone said. "This is is the dream for all people, the dream that Martin Luther King Jr. sought. Young and old, all of us, never stop telling his story."
According to a news release, the city celebration was started in 1974 by the Rev. Robert E. Keylon of Thompson Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, the Rev. P.A. Johnson of Roosevelt Memorial Baptist Church, Elder Oliver Agee Sr. of the Auburn First Church of God in Christ and the Hon. Bishop Willie Murray. Murray is the only surviving founder of the celebration. He spoke at the beginning and the end of Sunday's program, thanking people for watching.
"We're so grateful that we still can celebrate and learn peaceful solution from Dr. King," Murray said.
Other parts of the celebration included a performance by the Genesee Street Voices Community Chorus and Dillon Davis-Trinado of the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ reciting King's iconic "I have a dream" speech.
At one point, a video call between Auburn Mayor Mike Quill, each city councilor, city officials and Dillon Davis-Trinado was shown. Quill said the city was proud to honor King while noting it was sad "that we're all confined due to COVID." He added that he is looking forward to next year's event.
Councilor Terry Cuddy praised King and referenced the riot in the U.S. Capitol Building earlier this month.
"The injustices and prejudices of his time are the injustices and prejudices of our time. ... His mission, and now more than ever, his message of equality, equity, civil rights, workers' rights and human rights need to be upheld and defended," Cuddy said.
Davis-Trinado acknowledged the effort that went into making the online celebration of King possible.
"I'm so grateful that we are still able to carry on his memory, even in the current crisis that we find ourselves in, that we're still able to find the means through technology and just through sheer human will to just make this happen," Davis-Trinado said.
He also expressed optimism for the future and thanked Auburn officials.
"Thank you all so much for giving us the platform to be able to do this in this great city, and to be able to continue to carry the dream and make that dream hopefully happen as well," Davis-Trinado said. He added that despite "the doubt and fear" in the United States over the past couple weeks, "I have never found myself more hopeful, to know that we are making progress."
A community offering will be accepted through a GoFundMe page, at gf.me/u/zarxxj, to go toward the Auburn Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship, which has been awarded since 1977.
