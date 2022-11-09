 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LITERATURE

Auburn expo to feature 20 local authors, panel talk

Carriage House Theater

The Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

To celebrate National Novel Writing Month, the Friends of Seymour Library in Auburn will host an event featuring 20 local authors.

A Local Author Expo will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. 

Several authors will sell and sign copies of their books, including Bobbie Dumas Panek, Crystal Keogan, Dorothy Callahan (aka Darcy Callan), Janet Fagal, Jeanne Crane, Joni Lincoln, Judith Trice, Kathleen Chaykosky, Mary Gardner, Michele Jones Galvin, Russ Ebbets, and Toni and Luke Colella. 

At 7 p.m. there will be a short Q&A panel discussion. It will be led by poet and children's book author Heidi Nightengale and feature panelists Anthony F. Gero, David Homick, Howard Nelson, Laurie Gifford Adams, Lori Duffy Foster and Stephen G. Eoannou.

Refreshments and a cash bar will also be available.

Tickets to the expo will be available for a $10 donation, which can be made at Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn, before the event. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Admission for students is free. 

For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org.

Tags

