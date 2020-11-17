Auburn family offers $1K reward after rare cat goes missing

An Auburn family is asking for the public's help after their exotic house cat went missing last weekend.

The cat, a Bengal named Piper, disappeared from the family's Vandenbosch Avenue home on Saturday, Nov. 14. Bengals are a rare breed of house cat that's a hybrid of a domestic cat with wild Asian leopard cats. Today Bengal cats are only bred with each other.

Amy and Ed Carroway have owned their Bengal cat, who is now 1 1/2 years old, since she was a kitten. Amy said she's especially concerned because of the winter weather setting in. Piper is an indoor cat and has been spayed. Her disposition is "very friendly," Amy said.

The Carroways are offering a reward of $1,000 for the safe return of Piper.

People with information can contact them at amyosha@aol.com or (315) 224-5608.

