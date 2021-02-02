Auburn finalizing agreement to join Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League

Rumors of potential changes to Minor League Baseball date back to October 2019, when Baseball America and The New York Times reported that up to 40 minor league cities could be in jeopardy of losing their teams. In December, MLB extended invitations to 120 cities to host minor league baseball teams — most cities in low-level minor leagues, like Auburn, were not included.

"It was relatively clear to us that we were not going to be part of that big picture," Dygert said. "The reasons for that I would imagine are revenue-based and market-based. We're a very small market, similar to Batavia. That makes it tough to compete with places like Staten Island."

Auburn was extended an invitation to join the MLB Draft League, a new venture for college prospects, but passed due to increased financial cost compared to what was paid to the New York-Penn League. There were also conversations with the Frontier League, and independent league that extends to the midwest and Canada, and the New York Collegiate Baseball League.