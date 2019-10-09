Kim Emperato, a retirement planning counselor with LNB Financial Services at The Lyons National Bank in Auburn, was a presenter at the recent LPL Financial’s Focus 2019 conference held in San Diego.
Considered one of the financial advice industry’s top events, LPL Financial Focus 2019 took place Aug. 18-20 and drew roughly 4,000 financial advisors. Emperato joined selected LPL Financial advisors and staff to present information on best practices in the industry.
“These advisors were hand-selected for being early technology adopters and advocates for the value technology can bring to business operations. We thank these technology champions for their partnership and leadership, helping more advisors connect to LPL’s digital resources so they too can maximize the capacity of technology to move their businesses forward,” said Burt White, LPL Financial managing director of investor and investment solutions, in a press release.
“Operating a digital and systematic practice is key to effective business management, saving us time while also creating a better experience for our clients,” Emperato said in the release. “It was an honor to share my experience with other advisors and show them tangible ways that technology can empower their practice.”