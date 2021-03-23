 Skip to main content
Auburn Fire Department: Apartment in building not complete loss after blaze

  • Updated
The apartment building where a fire broke out in Auburn Monday afternoon did not appear to be a complete loss, the Auburn Fire Department said.

AFD received the call for a fire around 4:50 p.m. at 6 Pearce Ave. Assistant Fire Chief Bill DiFabio said the fire originated in the bedroom of one of the three apartments in the building.

He said that apartment was not destroyed and the damage to the building was contained to that one apartment. There was fire damage to the bedroom and smoke damage throughout the rest of the apartment.

DiFabio said he didn't know the exact cause of the fire, but noted it was determined to have been accidental. There were no injuries.

DiFabio said he believed that particular apartment had just one occupant. The occupants of the other two units were able to go back into their apartments.

