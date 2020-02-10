Auburn Fire Department Chief will retire on Friday

Chief Joe Morabito, who is retiring from the Auburn Fire Department later this week, is looking forward to spending more time with his 8-year-old grandson.
Morabito will step away from the position on Friday, more than three years after he was appointed in October 2016 by the current city manager and former fire chief Jeff Dygert.
Though he was considering two other potential dates later in 2020 to retire, talking with his family and "having an epiphany in the shower" led Morabito to end his tenure as chief in mid-February.
He also wanted to leave at a time when his position could be filled internally. Four candidates within the department are now qualified through the Cayuga County Civil Service Commission to fill his role, Morabito said.
Morabito won't take part in the selection process. He said on Monday he was unsure who will act as interim chief and directed the question to Dygert — who did not respond to request for comment.
As city manager, Dygert will appoint the department's next chief. The appointment does not need approval from the Auburn City Council. Dygert served as the Auburn fire chief from 2011 until Morabito took over in 2016.
Morabito felt he hadn't really worked a day in his life since becoming a firefighter with the AFD. "I won the lottery back when I got this job in 1991," he said.
The Auburn native has held every position at the AFD in his 29-year-career with the department. Prior to professional firefighting, he served in the Marine Corps for three years and then volunteered with the Owasco Fire Department.
He's leaving his post with "very few, if any" regrets, but acknowledged that he went through some hard days. Still, he said, "The good has outweighed the bad or the sad by a wide margin."
