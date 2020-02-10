Auburn Fire Department Chief will retire on Friday

Chief Joe Morabito, who is retiring from the Auburn Fire Department later this week, is looking forward to spending more time with his 8-year-old grandson.

Morabito will step away from the position on Friday, more than three years after he was appointed in October 2016 by the current city manager and former fire chief Jeff Dygert.

Though he was considering two other potential dates later in 2020 to retire, talking with his family and "having an epiphany in the shower" led Morabito to end his tenure as chief in mid-February.

He also wanted to leave at a time when his position could be filled internally. Four candidates within the department are now qualified through the Cayuga County Civil Service Commission to fill his role, Morabito said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Morabito won't take part in the selection process. He said on Monday he was unsure who will act as interim chief and directed the question to Dygert — who did not respond to request for comment.