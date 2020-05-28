Auburn Fire Department: Faulty water heater caused weekend blaze

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Auburn duplex was condemned due to damage it sustained in a fire Sunday caused by a malfunctioning hot water heater, the Auburn Fire Department said.

Assistant Fire Chief Bill DiFabio said the alarm for a duplex on 33 Jefferson St. came in at 7:07 a.m. Only one apartment within the duplex was occupied, and residents evacuated by the time firefighters arrived. Smoke billowed out of the basement and first floor.

The fire stemmed from the basement, DiFabio said, and was caused by a faulty hot water heater. The blaze was extinguished within five to 10 minutes, DiFabio said.

Due to damage to the basement, all utilities were shut off and the building was condemned, DiFabio said. The residents relocated on their own. No one was injured. TLC Ambulance was also at the scene.

