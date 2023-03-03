Members of the Auburn Fire Department contended with a blaze at a home in the city Friday morning.

Captain Matthew Quill said a call about fire at a multi-family structure at 123 Wall St. came in at 4:20 a.m. When crews first arrived at the scene, they saw smoke and visible flame coming out of the building.

The fire was extinguished around 5:32 a.m., Quill said, with the building receiving fire, smoke and water damage. No injuries were reported. Investigators were still at the scene Friday afternoon and the cause of the incident was still under investigation.

Quill said the Auburn Police Department, Auburn City Ambulance, the city Department of Public Works and the water department were also at the scene.