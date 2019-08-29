The Auburn Fire Department is receiving federal funding to help support its operations.
U.S. Rep. John Katko announced Thursday that the APD has received $24,418 to make health and safety upgrades. The funding was provided through the Assistance to Firefighters program, which is administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
“I’m proud to consistently advocate for the men and women who bravely serve our community as first responders,” Katko said in a news release. “This funding will ensure that the firefighters who put their own lives on the line to keep our community safe are well-equipped to continue serving the City of Auburn.”
The Department of Homeland Security’s AFG program was founded in 2001. It awards funding for local fire departments to obtain critically needed resources and equipment and to improve overall wellness and operations.