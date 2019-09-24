AUBURN — An injured man stranded at the bottom of an Owasco River embankment was hoisted up in a high angle rescue Tuesday night.
Assistant Fire Chief Mark Fritz said the Auburn Fire Department was dispatched to the scene on Owasco Street near the Sunoco gas station around 6 p.m. for reports of an injured man estimated to be in his 30s who fell down the embankment.
One of the EMT firefighters first descended down the embankment next to the road on a rope and gave medical aid to the man, who was found lying on the edge of the river and bleeding from his forehead.
"We actually found him lying down there on his back and he said 'I can't walk, I can't move,'" Fritz said. The man also complained of pain in his arms and legs, he added.
Over the course of an hour, firefighters and officers set up a rope system using the fire truck as an anchor and hauled the injured man and the emergency personnel treating him up the steep embankment. The angle of the embankment made it impossible to do any other way, Fritz said.
You have free articles remaining.
"You couldn't walk up that hill without falling down," he said "His injuries were such that he couldn't ambulate anyway. He couldn't walk anyways."
Around 7 p.m. the Auburn Police Department and TLC ambulance service vehicles blocked traffic to the nearest stretch of road, where an ambulance was waiting for the man to be lifted over the fence. A handful of spectators applauded when emergency personnel lifted the man over the fence.
He was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse due to the type of injury and how long the rescue took, Fritz said.
No other information was available at press time.