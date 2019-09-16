{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn Fire Department

Auburn Mayor Michael Quill speaks about the fire department's new insurance classification in 2017

 Megan Blarr, The Citizen

Mark your calendars: Sept. 19 is going to be “Auburn Fire Department Day” in the city of Auburn, according to a press release from the city.

In celebration of the department’s 125th anniversary, Mayor Michael Quill will declare the honorary day and present a proclamation to the AFD Thursday at 6 p.m. during the Auburn City Council meeting at Memorial City Hall on South Street.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The AFD was originally comprised of 11 volunteer companies and reorganized on Jan. 1, 1894, to become a career fire department, according to the release.

The public is welcome and encouraged to attend the proclamation, which will be held at Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0