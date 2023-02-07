Auburn firefighters responded to a Cayuga Street residence on Tuesday morning for a report of a possible structure fire.

According to the Auburn Fire Department's Facebook page, at 9:02 a.m., B Platoon was dispatched to 56 Cayuga St. Upon arrival, smoke was showing from both the first and second floors of a three floor, single family residence. A total of 17 personnel were on the scene within minutes of receiving the alarm.

Crews made entry through the front door, and were met with high heat and zero-visibility conditions on the first and second floors. A primary search was conducted on both floors and no victims were found. Operations were hindered by hoarding conditions throughout the residence's living areas.

Having a difficult time finding the fire, and with extreme high heat conditions, at one point all personnel were forced to exit. A full second alarm was struck at 9:11 a.m., bringing in an off-duty platoon.

Electricity to the structure was disconnected by NYSEG at the utility pole. The fire was declared under control at 10:06 a.m. No civilian or fire department injuries were reported, and one engine company and fire investigators remained on the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Temporary living arrangements for the two residents were secured through the American Red Cross.

The department thanked Cayuga County 911, the Auburn Police Department, the City of Auburn Water Department, Auburn DPW, Auburn Codes Office, Auburn Ambulance and the Department of Public Works with their assistance.