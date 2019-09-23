The Auburn Fire Department responded to an early Monday call from employees of Avstar Fuel Systems Inc. about signs of a fire in the building, Assistant Fire Chief Bill DiFabio said.
Firefighters arrived on the scene at 15 Brookfield Place in Auburn around 1 a.m. and put out a structure fire that was contained to the area between the ceiling and roof of the business.
DiFabio said there was "moderate damage to the structure with water damage to the machines" inside the business. He did not have details Monday afternoon on the cost of the damages, but credited AFD's quick response and the metal exterior of the building with limiting the spread of the fire.
Management of the manufacturer's Auburn location declined to comment when approached outside the business, and DiFabio was unsure of whether the plant was operating on Monday. Avstar Fuel Systems Inc., which is based in Florida, designs and manufactures fuel systems for general aviation.