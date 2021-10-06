 Skip to main content
Auburn firefighters respond to structure fire on Franklin Street
AUBURN

Auburn firefighters respond to structure fire on Franklin Street

  • Updated
Auburn firefighters respond to a structure fire at 34 Franklin St. on Wednesday night. Go to auburnpub.com for more photos and video.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Auburn firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at 34 Franklin St. on Wednesday night.

The first call came in at about 7 p.m. for a report of heavy smoke. The building was evacuated as firefighters arrived at the scene. The 5¢ Bottle & Can Return business occupies the building.

There was a report of a small fire inside the building which was knocked down quickly. Fire investigators were called to the scene.

The fire was reported as being under control just before 8 p.m. Firefighters left the scene soon after.

