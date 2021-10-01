Auburn firefighters union endorses Cuddy, Kent in city council election

The firefighters union in Auburn has announced who it is backing in the Auburn City Council race.
Lt. Sean Corcoran, president of the Auburn Fire Fighters Local 1446, said in news release that the union is endorsing Ginny Kent and incumbent Terry Cuddy for the two available council seats in the general election in November.
“As the 2021 election approaches, Local 1446 has dedicated a significant amount of time mulling over our choices of candidates running for Auburn City Council. Our goal is to support candidates we believe will offer the brightest future for the City of Auburn, the citizens, and businesses residing here while treating employees with dignity," Corcoran said in a statement. "We considered each candidate individually and made our choices based on the values we believe are vital to lead the City of Auburn for the next four years. In this election, Local 1446 decided to support incumbent Terry Cuddy in his re-election bid and Ginny Kent as a new candidate for City Council.”
Cuddy, who has been on the council since 2014, is running for reelection. Another seat will be up for grabs since Councilor Debby McCormick announced in January that she would not seek reelection. Cuddy and Kent are both Democrats.
The endorsement letter praised Cuddy for helping bring in state and federal funds for infrastructure repairs and upgrades, supporting Currier Plastic through its expansion and helping Tessy Plastics occupy the former Daikin McQuay building.
"Over the last eight years, Mr. Cuddy has shown a devotion to Auburn through his words and actions. He continues to govern with respect while doing so with integrity and humility," the letter said. "He diligently worked with the other Councilors to return the budget to fiscal health."
Kent had formerly served terms with the two Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education. She is the associate development director for the Cayuga Community College Foundation and is a trustee with the Seymour Public Library.
"Ginny has a full resume of public service and civic engagement with the necessary leadership skills," the endorsement letter said. "She is involved in every part of our community, from business development to fundraising to Auburn's beautification; we are sure she will work with Council to move the city forward while creating a positive environment for all."
The Republican Party has endorsed Tim Lattimore, current Cayuga County Legislator and former Auburn mayor, and Robert Otterstatter, owner of Octane Social House in downtown Auburn, in the race.