Auburn firefighters union endorses Cuddy, Kent in city council election

Lt. Sean Corcoran, president of the Auburn Fire Fighters Local 1446, said in news release that the union is endorsing Ginny Kent and incumbent Terry Cuddy for the two available council seats in the general election in November.

“As the 2021 election approaches, Local 1446 has dedicated a significant amount of time mulling over our choices of candidates running for Auburn City Council. Our goal is to support candidates we believe will offer the brightest future for the City of Auburn, the citizens, and businesses residing here while treating employees with dignity," Corcoran said in a statement. "We considered each candidate individually and made our choices based on the values we believe are vital to lead the City of Auburn for the next four years. In this election, Local 1446 decided to support incumbent Terry Cuddy in his re-election bid and Ginny Kent as a new candidate for City Council.”