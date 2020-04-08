Auburn first-responders throw 'Thank You' parade for essential workers amid COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lon Fricano, director of operations for TLC Emergency Medical Services, said a parade held in Auburn Wednesday afternoon was a bright spot during a tense past few weeks.

TLC joined the Auburn Police Department, Auburn Fire Department and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office in a "Thank You" parade for essential workers in the community during the outbreak of the new coronavirus, also called COVID-19. Vehicles from those agencies drove past spots such as the Wegmans and Walmart in Auburn and Auburn Community Hospital.

Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony said the parade was the brainchild of Sgt. Christine Gilfus, who is overseeing community-oriented policing for the department. The idea was to "let the folks know who have to work to provide essential services that we appreciate their efforts," Anthony said.

"We in public safety tend to get a lot of attention and thank yous from the community for what we do, but there's a lot more than just us out here working during this time," he said.