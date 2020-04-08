Auburn first-responders throw 'Thank You' parade for essential workers amid COVID-19

Lon Fricano, director of operations for TLC Emergency Medical Services, said a parade held in Auburn Wednesday afternoon was a bright spot during a tense past few weeks.
TLC joined the Auburn Police Department, Auburn Fire Department and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office in a "Thank You" parade for essential workers in the community during the outbreak of the new coronavirus, also called COVID-19. Vehicles from those agencies drove past spots such as the Wegmans and Walmart in Auburn and Auburn Community Hospital.
Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony said the parade was the brainchild of Sgt. Christine Gilfus, who is overseeing community-oriented policing for the department. The idea was to "let the folks know who have to work to provide essential services that we appreciate their efforts," Anthony said.
"We in public safety tend to get a lot of attention and thank yous from the community for what we do, but there's a lot more than just us out here working during this time," he said.
Fricano said that not only did the parade let emergency workers thank essential workers, it also allowed first-responders to thank community members for their support. He said TLC has received donations such as food from Lasca's Restaurant and bagels and donuts from Dunkin' Donuts. He said that support has been appreciated by TLC employees, who Fricano said are dealing with their own additional stressors such as having school-age children at home right now due to the virus outbreak.
"It was very uplifting for us, to see people coming out on the streets and waving at us and blowing their horns and acknowledging us," Fricano said. "It was a different feel from (when TLC employees are) normally responding to a call. People saw the coalition of all these agencies and for me personally, you could feel the love and admiration coming back at you from the people on the street. We really are all in this together."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
