Auburn food pantries share successes, struggles during COVID-19

The Auburn Hunger Task Force is the newest of the three providers, having formed late last year to fill the need created by the closure of First Love Ministries. It was the only Monday-through-Friday soup kitchen in the city, Patch said. And now, during the pandemic, the people who went there are missing more than the soup, she continued.

"That might be the only time of day that they have community with others," she said. "We really want to be able to provide that again."

Patch said the task force's biggest success has been not running out of food. That's partly because she has been receiving donations from restaurants that are either closed or in possession of more than they need right now. The Auburn Denny's, for example, contacted her to offer food, and she took three Jeep-fuls into freezers for storage.

Another restaurant offered to donate quail eggs to Calvary Food Pantry. Sheffield offered them to Patch, who used them to top a potato hash with ham, garlic and zucchini mushrooms. That's another goal of the task force, she said: Helping people "dine with dignity."