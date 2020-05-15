Auburn food pantries share successes, struggles during COVID-19

The Auburn YMCA-WEIU's Wednesday Morning Roundtable met virtually this month due to the coronavirus, and the topic was something the pandemic has made all the more urgent: food security.
Host Robert Auchman was joined by Chris Ehlers, community services director for Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca; Nancy Sheffield, executive director of the Calvary Food Pantry; and Kimberly Patch of the Auburn Hunger Task Force. The program is available to watch on the Wednesday Morning Roundtable's Facebook page.
All three food providers have seen significant increases in demand for their services since the pandemic started, they said. That has heightened each provider's need for volunteer help and both monetary and food donations — though Sheffield stressed that they always need that assistance, and will continue to need it after the pandemic.
Along with its food pantry, one place CAP Cayuga/Seneca particularly needs volunteers is its Food Recovery Program, Ehlers said. Led by Kirk McCreary, the program has recovered more than 200,000 pounds of food as of November. It comes from sources like Wegmans, Tops and Walmart, but also a farm at the Willard Drug Treatment Campus in Seneca County. The agency's mobile food pantry, which delivers boxes to homebound people, could also use more drivers.
"You can't do this type of work all on your own," Ehlers said. "you definitely need a lot of partners to do it."
Likewise, Sheffield thanked the Calvary Food Pantry's volunteers, many of whom come from the city of Auburn's Retired Senior Volunteer Program. Established in 1985, the pantry is open three days a week, and offers those in its designated area of Auburn three meals a day for five days. The network between food providers and other area agencies has also helped the pantry fulfill that mission, Sheffield said.
"If you ask for something, it comes through. We always get it," she said. "So we're very fortunate in that way."
The Auburn Hunger Task Force is the newest of the three providers, having formed late last year to fill the need created by the closure of First Love Ministries. It was the only Monday-through-Friday soup kitchen in the city, Patch said. And now, during the pandemic, the people who went there are missing more than the soup, she continued.
"That might be the only time of day that they have community with others," she said. "We really want to be able to provide that again."
Patch said the task force's biggest success has been not running out of food. That's partly because she has been receiving donations from restaurants that are either closed or in possession of more than they need right now. The Auburn Denny's, for example, contacted her to offer food, and she took three Jeep-fuls into freezers for storage.
Another restaurant offered to donate quail eggs to Calvary Food Pantry. Sheffield offered them to Patch, who used them to top a potato hash with ham, garlic and zucchini mushrooms. That's another goal of the task force, she said: Helping people "dine with dignity."
The task force is searching for a building where it hopes to provide food in a soup kitchen setting five days a week. It has received donations toward the purchase of that building, Patch said. And whether it's that money, the containers people are donating so the task force can serve food in accordance with social distancing, or the volunteer from the Thompson Memorial AME Zion Church who's delivering meals, she's thankful for what she called a "whirlwind of support."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
