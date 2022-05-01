 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITY

Auburn foundation elects two new board members

Columbian Foundation

MaryClaire McLane Pineau, left, and Jeffrey E. Spinelli

 Provided

The Columbian Foundation in Auburn has elected two new members to its board of directors.

MaryClaire McLane Pineau and Jeffery E. Spinelli have joined the board, which was established for philanthropic purposes by the Columbian Rope Co. formerly headquartered in Auburn.

Pineau, of Auburn, is an elementary school teacher and has been with the city's school district for 20 years. She currently serves as administrative intern and vice principal at Genesee Elementary. She lives in Auburn with her husband, Mark, and three children, and is the daughter of the late John P. McLane, a longtime member, officer and former president of the foundation.

Spinelli, an Auburn native, is a sales manager for medical device company Biotronik in the eastern Great Lakes region. He currently lives in Canandaigua with his wife, Emily, and three children. Spinelli is also the son of Karen E. Spinelli, a longtime member, officer and secretary of the foundation.

