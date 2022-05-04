Auburn gets $9M state grant for wastewater treatment plant upgrades

The city of Auburn will receive a large state grant to help finance improvements to the wastewater treatment plant, including a biosolids dryer.

The $9 million state grant, provided through the state's Clean Water Infrastructure Act, will cover some of the costs of the project, which ballooned in price from $36 million to $58 million due to inflation and supply chain issues.

The funding was awarded by the state Environmental Facilities Corporation and part of $638 million in grants awarded to municipalities for 199 water infrastructure projects. The grants were announced in April.

Auburn's project is significant. Seth Jensen, the city's director of municipal utilities, outlined the improvements at an Auburn City Council in January. Jensen noted that the last major capital improvement project for the wastewater treatment plant was in 1995, nearly 30 years ago. He told councilors that parts of the plant have been replaced or are in need of improvements.

The biosolids dryer is a major part of the project — one estimate put the price tag at $22 million. It would help the city with the disposal of solid waste.

Other parts of the project include improvements to the plant's electrical entrance gear and primary tank scum troughs. Construction is expected to last two years.

While the $9 million state grant is a huge win for the city, it's hoping to get funding from other sources to finance the project. In 2021, the council approved $36 million in bonding to fund the improvements. But with increasing construction costs, it will need additional funding.

Jensen said in January that the council may need additional bonds to pay for the project. In addition to seeking the $9 million grant, the city also applied for a $20 million loan from the state. The loan, together with the grant, would cover the soaring costs of the project.

