Auburn gets state funding for Casey Park pool lining repair

The Auburn City Council this week accepted grant funding for improvements to the Casey Park pool.

At its weekly meeting Thursday, the council voted to accept a $100,000 grant from the Dormitory Authority of New York State to reimburse costs for a project to fix pool leaking.

The 16,000-square-foot membrane lining the swimming pool at Casey Park Recreational Complex on North Division Street is no longer working properly, so the city turned in a request through state Assemblyman Gary Finch for funding assistance for a replacement project, according to a memo in the resolution.

Instead of installing another massive membrane, the project would use "new technologically advanced linear systems that will improve water sealing and provide longer longevity." The existing pool liner was installed in 2007 with a projected useful life of 10 years.

The city was notified last month it can access a $100,000 grant from the dormitory authority to reimburse a portion of the cost of the project. The city Department of Public Works has received different bids for replacing the pool liner with an estimated $248,000 project cost.

Originally built in 1971, the pool at Casey Park is the only city-owned swimming pool. It's used by about 7,000 people every summer.