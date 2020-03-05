Auburn grocery store to close

An Auburn grocery store will close later this month, it announced to customers this week.

The Auburn Save-A-Lot, located at 23-27 Seminary St. in the Seminary Commons plaza, will close on Saturday, March 21.

Store Manager Cynthia Sanderson said Thursday that the staff learned of the closure from Save-A-Lot corporate a few days ago. She began working at the store when it opened in January 2012.

The store has 10 employees, Sanderson said, and Save-A-Lot offered them opportunities at other stores. The closest one they can transfer to is in Rome, as the store in Fulton is privately owned.

Sanderson said many of the store's customers walk there from the surrounding neighborhoods, such as the seniors who walk there in the summer from Schwartz Towers on North Street.

"I'm going to miss a lot of our customers," Sanderson said. "We'd like to thank all of our customers through the years that we've been here for supporting us."