Four Auburn-area organizations plan to offer free meals to the community during the week in an effort by a new coalition of charities called the Hunger Task Force.
The group will also be holding a Community Christmas Dinner Dec. 25 at the Auburn United Methodist Church at 99 South St. The doors will open at 3 p.m. and dinner will be served at 3:30 p.m.
The participating charities, which include Calvary Food Pantry and the Salvation Army, wanted to fill a recent gap in soup kitchen availability after the Auburn church First Love Ministries closed in November. It operated the only soup kitchen in Auburn that was open on weekdays.
The public will soon be able to eat a meal at the Calvary Food Pantry on Mondays and Fridays, at Knights of Columbus on Tuesdays, at St. Peter & John's Episcopal Church on Wednesdays and at The Salvation Army on Thursdays.
Some of the organizations are waiting on board members' approval to make the additions to their schedules and decide on specific times to host the soup kitchens, said Kimberly Patch. Patch is the task force's coordinator and the former homeless coordinator for Cayuga County.
"We just want people who are hungry to have a meal," Patch said. "We don't know exactly where the task force is going to end up, but we know that right now at this moment, we need to provide some sort of relief for people that are hungry.
The extended hours are only intended to be temporary solutions. "And the permanent solution is going to look like another soup kitchen. We just have to get things figured out," she added.
Patch estimated that about 40 people representing local organizations showed up for the first meeting of the task force two weeks ago at the Auburn United Methodist Church. They included First Love Ministries volunteers and Bob Canino, the church's pastor, and his wife Lorraine.
"Somebody has to pick up the torch and keep this going because this community without a soup kitchen Monday through Friday — that's a complete crisis," Patch said.
Mary Catalfamo's 5 most memorable stories of 2019
I joined The Citizen as a courts and public safety reporter in June. I'm fortunate to have the beat I do, as well as the opportunity to explore totally different topics through feature writing. I picked stories that I found rewarding and made a good collective representation of the journalistic experience I've had so far. See links below for the full stories.
Police chief: Auburn murder result of illegal narcotics 'scourge': The first murder in Auburn to occur outside the prison since 2013 is an inherently memorable story. Writing this article on the arraignments of three co-defendants required a blend of most of what I've done at The Citizen so far: court reporting, breaking news and feature writing.
Soft training: Union Springs man raises service dogs for children with autism: Fred Horning's story of how he raises service dogs for children with autism is uplifting, but I was privileged to tell a deeper story about his philosophy of patience and gentleness. Plus, five of the sweetest dogs in the world were on or around my feet as I did this interview. Knowing that it resonated with readers as the most-read feature story of 2019 is also really rewarding.
In first year of Raise the Age, Cayuga County probation caseload below projections: Doing the work for this story was a great way to dive into a new beat of courts and public safety. It's always fascinating to take a close look at how state-implemented policies affect individuals on a local level. This time, people inside and outside the probation department were generous enough to let me do that.
Why central New York troopers publicly release so many security photos: I did a lot of counting for this one. And it was worth it to give insight into how police investigations are done in a digital world. It was also a good exercise in nearly constant revision — especially when I noticed an error in how I was collecting the numbers and went back to do a recount of nine-months worth of press releases.
'Labor of love and pain': Cayuga County animal hospital builds new facility: Cayuga Veterinary Services didn't overhaul its building; it created a brand new one just for the non-human residents of the area. It was enlightening to learn how a bunch of people can make a building where the needs of animals come first — down to the frequency of the lights and how the furnaces vibrate in the walls.
