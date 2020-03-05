Auburn health-care union protests stall in contract negotiations

"Unfortunately, there are still many bargaining subjects that remain unresolved, including economic subjects such as wages," he said. The variety of specialized work of employees across multiple physicians offices and industry factors on a national and state level pose challenges, Chadderdon said.

"1199 SEIU is well aware of these challenges and any attempt to distort the truth and create adverse publicity for our facilities is evidence of bad faith on the Union's part, not on the part of the Hospital or AMMS," he continued.

He reiterated that administration will continue to work toward finalizing a contract for AMMS employees that "makes sense for our facilities, for our staff, and for the community we serve, just as we have done for decades."

Before the crowd dispersed, administrator organizer Tiffany Fotopoulos had a parting request for them. "We're going to ask for everyone to call Jessica Mayo, AMMS Vice President of HR," she said.

A large sign with Mayo's phone number was brought to the front of the crowd. "Send a message to her saying AMMS workers deserve a fair contract and they deserve it now. Quit stalling!" Fotopoulos said.

Staff writer Mary Catalfamo can be reached at (315) 282-2244 or mary.catalfamo@lee.net. Find her on Twitter @mrycatalfamo.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.