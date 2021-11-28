Auburn health center offering COVID-19 rapid tests, booster shots

East Hill Medical Center in Auburn is launching daily COVID-19 rapid testing and weekly booster shot clinics.

Rapid COVID-19 testing for adults is available from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of holidays, for individuals with and without symptoms. The community health center is also offering booster shots each Thursday for people 18 and older from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

East Hill’s clinic offers the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines. Both of these options are available to adults, 18 and older, who are currently fully vaccinated. This clinic offers either service on the ground floor of Metcalf Plaza, 144 Genesee Street, Auburn. Parking is available in the city’s parking garage across the street.

Those wishing to get either service do not need to be a patient of East Hill Medical Center to receive testing or their booster shot, although the clinics are only open to adults at this time.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention recommends that people wait to get their boosters at least two months after their initial Johnson & Johnson immunization, and six months after completing their primary COVID-19 vaccination series with Moderna or Pfizer. Individuals who have symptoms of COVID should first get tested before signing up for their boosters.

Parents or guardians of a child who is in need of a COVID test should contact their primary care provider. If they do not have one, Summit Pediatrics is accepting new patients, and may be reached at (315) 253-8477, prompt 3.

East Hill currently accepts most insurance plans but will bill those who are uninsured $50 per test. Payment plans may be arranged to alleviate financial burdens. Those coming to the appointment should bring their ID, vaccination cards, and insurance card.

At this time, only online registrations are being accepted, and people may sign up in advance on East Hill’s website, easthillmedical.com. Those without access to the internet may call the city of Auburn at (315) 253-8316 for assistance.

East Hill said in a news release that it has partnered with the city to make this regular clinic possible, and the idea for the clinic came from discussions with other community partners. Besides creating better access for testing in the area, it allows community partners to redirect their resources.

East Hill asks that anyone visiting the Metcalf Plaza for a clinic or other appointment wear a mask upon entry.

“As a community health center, East Hill Medical Center saw the increased need in the area for affordable testing and decided to act,” Interim CEO April Miles said in a statement. “It is our hope that we will be able to make Cayuga County a safer place for the holidays and beyond by offering testing and booster shots. Our goal is to ensure that residents get access to low cost rapid testing."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0