Auburn High School dismissing students due to power outage

Auburn High School students are being sent home early Thursday because of a power outage.

Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said a power interruption in the vicinity of the high school has forced the district to send students in that building home. He said students who walk or drive to school are being sent home immediately, and bus runs from the school will start at 9:30 a.m. after elementary school drop-offs are completed.

The dismissal affects only the high school, locate at 250 Lake Ave. Other buildings are operating on a normal schedule.

Pirozzolo said an automated message was being sent to parents of affected students.

A power line leading to the school building arced this morning, Pirozzolo said, and NYSEG crews are on the scene, but the utility could not say how quickly the issue could be fixed. "The line is fried," he said.

The superintendent said the district will update the public on whether there will be classed Friday as soon as it has more information about restoration time.

