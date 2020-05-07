Auburn High School drama production going online
Auburn High School drama production going online

  • Updated
Poster
Provided

Unable to host an in-house audience because of the coronavirus pandemic, Auburn High School is bringing a drama production to the internet.

The AHS Drama Club is presenting a show at 7 p.m. Friday, May 8, via Zoom.

"10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine" by Don Zolidis is described by the school district as a family-friendly comedy that people will be able to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

A link to the livestream can be found at the district's website.

