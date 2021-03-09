Auburn High School seniors to have in-person instruction four days a week

AUBURN — Auburn High School plans to have only seniors do in-person education four days a week
Auburn Enlarged City School District Jeff Pirozzolo made the announcement while talking about reopening plans at a board of education meeting Tuesday. He said seniors currently in the district's hybrid education model will go into the buildings Mondays-Thursdays, with an aim to start Monday, March 15.
"We will be able to fit them into those classrooms using the 6 feet social distancing. We might have to move some classrooms around," he said. "But currently right now we are excited to allow our students to come back four days a week.
Pirozzolo said the district wants to make sure seniors, especially those that are struggling, can meet their commencement guidelines so they can graduate on time in June. He said after the meeting that the district has concerns about students in every grade level "that aren't passing everything," more so during the COVID-19 pandemic than during a typical school year. He noted that has been happening across the state.
"Our seniors, we're really running out of time for them. We need to pull them in and really act quickly to make sure that they can earn all their credits so that they can walk the stage in June," Pirozzolo said.
He added during the meeting that the district is continuing to determine ways to get other students back in classes more often.
"It's great that we can get our seniors back, but we need to get our kindergarteners back, and our first graders all the way up to 11th grade," Pirozzolo said.
He also referenced Onondaga County's recent announcement that its students will be able to be 3 feet apart, as long as there are physical barriers in place, instead of the 6 feet that has become commonplace for social distancing requirements.
"We're just not sure where they're getting the authority for it," Pirozzolo said. "I've written some of the local health departments to try to get answers."
Earlier Tuesday, in an appearance on the show "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino," Pirozzolo said that when he spoke last month with Dr. Betty A. Rosa, the state education commissioner, about loosening safety restrictions from 6 to 3 feet, until there is guidance from the governor's office, the state health department or the district's own health department, current social distancing regulations must be maintained. Pirozzolo said Tuesday after the meeting that the district hasn't received any such permission yet.
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced on March 4 that students would be able to go to 3 feet. He said this guidance is based on data but the decision will be up to the districts, adding the county will pay for the required partitions for districts that need them. Some districts already have barriers.
Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy briefly addressed the discussion on potential changes to schools' distancing guidance at the county Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee meeting on Monday.
"Right now it's still buzz; there's a lot of discussion," she said. "But I think we can all agree that we look forward to finding a good way to bring our children back into the classroom all together."
The county health department loosened other state regulations recently. Last month, the county board of health approved a change on guidelines regarding quarantining for students and staff at a local school district. The change was made so entire classrooms of students won't be quarantined when someone tests positive, but would instead be limited to people in close contact to that person during their infectious period.
Nancy Purdy, the department's director of community health services, said at that meeting that "there's some latitude that's been given to counties to utilize the information provided by the state and (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and arrive at this."
