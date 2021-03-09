Auburn High School seniors to have in-person instruction four days a week

AUBURN — Auburn High School plans to have only seniors do in-person education four days a week

Auburn Enlarged City School District Jeff Pirozzolo made the announcement while talking about reopening plans at a board of education meeting Tuesday. He said seniors currently in the district's hybrid education model will go into the buildings Mondays-Thursdays, with an aim to start Monday, March 15.

"We will be able to fit them into those classrooms using the 6 feet social distancing. We might have to move some classrooms around," he said. "But currently right now we are excited to allow our students to come back four days a week.

Pirozzolo said the district wants to make sure seniors, especially those that are struggling, can meet their commencement guidelines so they can graduate on time in June. He said after the meeting that the district has concerns about students in every grade level "that aren't passing everything," more so during the COVID-19 pandemic than during a typical school year. He noted that has been happening across the state.

"Our seniors, we're really running out of time for them. We need to pull them in and really act quickly to make sure that they can earn all their credits so that they can walk the stage in June," Pirozzolo said.