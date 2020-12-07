Auburn High School shifts to remote model; rest of district may do same soon

With community spread of the coronavirus putting increasing numbers of students and staff into quarantine, Auburn's school superintendent is telling families to prepare for a possible switch to fully remote learning for the entire district.
Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo included that message in a call to families on Sunday in which he announced that the high school was shifting this week to its full distance learning program.
Ten teachers had to go on quarantine as a result of a positive COVID-19 case at the high school, one of 11 new cases the district learned about from the Cayuga County Health Department over the weekend. The new quarantines are on top of four teachers already in quarantine, a staff shortage that made it impossible to continue the hybrid model at the high school.
"We've had a lot of trouble getting substitutes," Pirozzolo said.
The district said the high school will stay on the remote schedule through Dec. 15.
It's the second time an entire school building has shifted to online-only learning in Auburn. The Auburn Junior High School shifted to remote after the Thanksgiving break, but is scheduled to return to the hybrid program on Tuesday.
The other school buildings remain on hybrid schedules, Pirozzolo said, but he warned that could change soon. He said more than half of the district's students are now doing remote learning because of the high number of students quarantined due to exposures outside of school.
"Please be aware that we are getting very close to that point," Pirozzolo said in his Sunday night call, referring to a district-wide building closure.
Another Cayuga County-area district, Skaneateles Central School District, shifted to a fully remote model at the end of last week because of high numbers of positive cases and quarantines required after contact tracing.
