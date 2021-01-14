Auburn High School's graduation rate below state average, but improving

Out of the nine districts within the local BOCES, six of them saw year-to-year high school graduation rate increases. Cato-Meridian, Port Byron and Southern Cayuga had rate reductions, but all decreases were less than five percentage points. Cato-Meridian experienced the biggest drop, from 95% in 2019 to 91% in 2020, though that high school's most recent figure is still well above the state average. Easily the largest year-to-year graduation rate increase came from Union Springs High School, from 87% in 2019 to 95% in 2020.

Betty A. Rosa, state interim commissioner of education and president of the University of the State of New York, addressed the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on students, parents and instructors in the state in a news release.

“Our educators, school staff and families have come together to support our students throughout this pandemic,” Rosa said. “Virtually overnight, teaching was transformed from in-person to remote instruction. The shift to remote learning highlighted a digital divide across the state that must be addressed to give all students a level playing field and we remain focused on educational equity for all students.”

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.