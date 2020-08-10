Auburn hires new principal for Owasco Elementary School

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn's Owasco Elementary School has a new principal.

The Auburn Enlarged City School District on Monday announced the hiring of Laura Evans to lead the school. Evans has most recently been directing the Ithaca City School District's literacy and pre-kindergarten program.

Evans fills the vacancy created by the June departure of Jeremy Moore, who resigned citing personal reasons after a year on the job. Jonathan Roberts, an assistant principal at Auburn Junior High school, has been serving as interim leader at Owasco Elementary this summer.

The district said Evans' experience includes starting out as a teacher in Ithaca before working 23 years with the Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland. Her time in Maryland included serving as the supervisor of elementary integrated curriculum, "where she developed curriculum and led professional development for hundreds of teachers and principals," an Auburn press release said.

"As the Owasco principal, Evans is excited to work together to provide high quality teaching and learning for the whole school community. According to Evans, providing access to quality academic and social emotional learning for young people requires collaboration and teamwork. Evans cannot wait to meet the Owasco community and get started."