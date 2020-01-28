Auburn historic sites react to inclusion in 'Harriet'

"Harriet," the first major motion picture about the life of Harriet Tubman, was released on home video and rental services today.
So viewers who didn't see the movie after its Nov. 1 theatrical release can now experience its retelling of Tubman's escape from slavery — and her first visit to Auburn.
The movie mostly takes place between Tubman's 1849 escape and her service in the Union Army during the Civil War. But two scenes show her in the city she would call home after that service.
The first finds her at the South Street home of then-U.S. Sen. William H. Seward in the mid-1850s. By then a mythic figure for her return trips south to free hundreds of slaves, Tubman (Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo) attends a meeting with Seward, Frederick Douglass, Martha Coffin Wright and other abolitionists. The scene is introduced with a title card: "Auburn, New York."
However, the scene wasn't actually filmed in Auburn. The home that stands in for Seward's is located in Virginia, where all of "Harriet" was filmed. In an interview with The Citizen in October, director Kasi Lemmons said that upstate New York was scouted for the movie, but Virginia "really courted us and made it very film-friendly. They really, really wanted us there."
Most viewers familiar with Auburn can tell the scene wasn't filmed at the actual Seward home. But it was especially obvious to the staff of what now occupies that home: the Seward House Museum.
The nationwide release of "Harriet," the first major motion picture about the life of Harrie…
Billye Chabot, the museum's executive director, said she and the staff watched "Harriet" there for the first time Friday. They cheered when they saw the "Auburn" title card, she added.
"We have a big life-size cutout of Tubman in one of our exhibits, so we brought it down and put it in the room with us," Chabot said. "We had her in the room."
Chabot called "Harriet" "a great movie," one that will lend itself well to history classrooms as "kind of a first dose of Harriet Tubman." She also thought the brick house used to represent the one she'd work at 170 years later was "completely appropriate" despite not resembling the museum. The house's main parlor is also much larger than the museum's, Chabot noted.
You have free articles remaining.
Still, she wishes "Harriet" could have included an exterior shot of the actual Seward home. And she especially wishes the movie cast someone more like Seward himself.
William L. Thomas, who portrays the future secretary of state to Abraham Lincoln, looks about 6 feet tall, Chabot said. Seward was 5-foot-4, putting him around Tubman's height. That's one reason the portrayal starkly contrasts that of David Strathairn in Steven Spielberg's 2012 movie "Lincoln," Chabot said. Strathairn visited the Auburn museum, studying Seward's raspy voice and predilection for cigars and brandy so he could commit the character to film faithfully. The actor told The Citizen he visited several cigar shops just to find some that look like the ones Seward smoked.
(Editor's note: The following article contains minor spoilers for the movie "Harriet.")
Chabot said the museum hasn't seen much of a bump in visitation since the release of "Harriet." But she hopes the movie will inspire some when the Seward House reopens in March.
At the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park down South Street, however, there's already been a bump.
Karen Hill, president and CEO of the Harriet Tubman Home at the park, told The Citizen it saw 150 visitors last Black Friday — less than a month after "Harriet's" theatrical release.
Like Chabot, Hill is also unconcerned with the movie's lack of resemblance to a real-life historic structure in Auburn. In her case, that structure is the brick Tubman residence at the park, which is represented in the movie by a yellow stucco house Tubman enters with her family before the credits roll. It's the second of the movie's two scenes that take place in Auburn.
"I think what's more important is what that scene represented, which was the capturing of her faith and her family, all in the great space of Auburn," Hill said. "That was really important."
Based on the stories of visitors to the park and viewers of the movie, "Harriet" has been "so well-received by a very diverse audience," Hill said. She believes the movie has a power that helps people understand Tubman and her significance to American history. But she couldn't help noticing that the "Auburn" title card doesn't get the reaction anywhere else that it does in the city itself.
"There's more to be done to help people better understand Auburn and its significance in the 54 years that Harriet lived here," she said.
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.