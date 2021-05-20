Auburn home condemned but determined salvageable after fire

A building that caught fire in Auburn Thursday is currently condemned but has been determined to be salvageable, according to the Auburn Fire Department.

Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Clark said the call came in around 4:10 p.m. for a fire at a home at 12 Rochester St. The blaze was extinguished in about 10 minutes, but the building was damaged. Clark said the single-family home is currently condemned but is repairable.

A family was displaced but are being assisted by the Red Cross. No one was injured. The fire's cause is still being investigated. Clark said the AFD was assisted by the Auburn Police Department, TLC Ambulance, Auburn's Code Enforcement Office and county 911 dispatchers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0