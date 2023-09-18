Auburn Community Hospital announced on Monday the appointment of Joshua Alexander as its new chief operating officer.

Alexander comes to Auburn from New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was manager of business administration for the nursing department. He managed operations for 32 inpatient nursing units, and his expertise includes business development, procurement, capital proposals and growth strategy for hospital-wide programs, the Auburn hospital said in a news release.

Alexander, who became COO of the hospital effective Sept. 12, previously was a physician practice manager for Rochester Regional Health, and responsible for its day-to-day operations.

In his new role, Alexander will be responsible for optimizing the Auburn hospital's everyday efficiency, organization and fiscal operations. He will also work to ensure alignment with enterprise objectives while addressing the needs of the community and its patients, and will collaborate with the leadership team on productivity, consumer access, patient retention and quality of service.

"We are thrilled to have someone with Josh's business caliber and experience as our new chief operating officer," Auburn Community Hospital president and CEO Scott Berlucchi said in the news release.

"This is a critical role for the hospital as we continue to grow and expand services for our community."

For more information on Auburn Community Hospital, visit auburnhospital.org or call (315) 255-7011.