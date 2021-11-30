Auburn hospital capacity in good shape amid COVID-19 case surge

With COVID-19 cases increasing in several areas of the state, about three dozen New York state hospitals are expected to shut down elective surgeries at the end of this week under a state order, but Auburn Community Hospital is not among them.

Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a COVID-19 disaster and said the state could act in high-transmission areas to limit “non-essential” surgeries at hospitals, which can include everything from certain cancer procedures to hip and knee replacements. The order for surgeries will apply to hospitals with bed capacity below 10 percent and start to take effect on Friday, Dec. 3. As of Monday, that would affect 37 hospitals.

Matthew Chadderdon, vice president of marketing, public affairs and fund development at Auburn Community Hospital, said the Auburn facility is meeting the state's bed capacity guidelines.

"We manage our capacity and staffing regularly — if not hourly — and are in constant contact with the Cayuga County Health Department and other hospitals in the area to manage any spikes in COVID and other health issues," he said.

The Cayuga County Health Department on Tuesday reported that there are 13 county residents with COVID-19 at ACH or hospitals in Syracuse. That amount is the same as a week ago. Six of those hospitalized residents are unvaccinated.

The hospitalization picture in Cayuga County and Central New York is similar to what was happening a year ago, ahead of the worst surge of the pandemic that took place from December into February.

On Nov. 30, 2020, Cayuga County reported that 15 residents were hospitalized with the coronavirus. For the CNY region, hospitalizations totaled 165 on Nov. 28, 2020, compared with 170 on the same date this year, according to the latest data posted by the state Department of Health.

Auburn hospital officials are closely monitoring the situation in Cayuga County and the region.

"We hope our region sees more vaccinations and less COVID-19, and we will continue to advocate this," Chadderdon said. "We have a COVID-19 task force that has been in place since the pandemic began that meets daily to manage what's going on with COVID-19 and the other variants. Our leadership team communicates regularly with our medical teams throughout the hospital, as well as all of the local physician practices and the Finger Lakes Center for Living nursing home."

In addition to reporting hospitalization totals, the county health department's update on Tuesday said that 58 newly confirmed cases were recorded on Monday, with 46 unvaccinated.

There are currently 230 residents with active coronavirus cases requiring isolation, a total that's down from 272 a week ago. A year ago on Nov. 30, there were 130 active cases.

Vaccination opportunities

The Cayuga County Health Department still has appointment slots open for two COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled this week.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, a clinic will have first or second doses of Pfizer people 12 and older and Pfizer boosters for those 18 and older. As of Tuesday afternoon, there 129 appointments left for first doses, 140 for second doses and 129 for boosters.

From 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, a clinic will offer Moderna boosters and Pfizer boosters for people 18 and older. No appointments were available as of Tuesday afternoon for the Moderna boosters at this clinic, but 44 remained for the Pfizer boosters.

All of the clinics are being held at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. The clinics will be held in the former Jo-Ann Fabric location. To enter the clinic, use the exterior doors to the left of Bass Pro Shops.

Registration is required for these clinics. Appointments can be scheduled at cayugacounty.us/health. The Cayuga Community Health Network is helping to schedule appointments. To receive assistance with the registration process, call (315) 252-4212. Some town and village offices are also assisting residents to schedule appointments.

Vaccines and boosters are also available at many local pharmacies, community health centers and physicians' offices. The state walk-in vaccination clinic continues to operate at the New York State Fairgrounds, as well.

The Buffalo News contributed to this report. Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer

