Auburn hospital, Cayuga County Health Department to hold COVID-19 testing clinic
A no-cost COVID-19 testing clinic will be held this weekend, the Cayuga County Health Department announced Thursday. 

The product of a partnership between the department and Auburn Community Hospital, the clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 13, at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius. 

The clinic is for individuals who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. There are various symptoms of the virus, including a cough, sore throat, congestion, fever, headaches, body and muscle aches, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting. 

To attend the clinic, you must have an appointment. Appointments can be made at cayugacounty.us/health. On that page, click the "COVID-19 Clinics" button. 

When scheduling the appointment, you should include your legal name, home address, email address and insurance information. If the policy is in another person, then you should include their name and date of birth. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in the appropriate fields.

Those seeking to get tested should also provide a phone number. The phone number will be used by the health department to contact individuals who test positive and need to be placed into isolation. 

