Auburn hospital, Cayuga County Health Department to host no-cost COVID-19 testing clinics
Auburn hospital, Cayuga County Health Department to host no-cost COVID-19 testing clinics

Cayuga County clinic

Landry Abate, of Port Byron, has a COVID-19 test at the Cayuga County Highway Department building Wednesday afternoon.

 Glenn Gaston, Special to The Citizen

Auburn Community Hospital and the Cayuga Cayuga Health Department are partnering to host two no-cost COVID-19 testing clinics. 

A drive-thru clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 15, at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius. 

A second clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St. Those with appointments to get tested should enter the hospital's helipad entrance on Lansing Street. 

To be tested at either clinic, you must have an appointment. Appointments can be scheduled by going to cayugacounty.us/health, then clicking on "COVID-19 Clinics." 

When scheduling an appointment, you should provide your legal name, home address, insurance information and phone number. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in the relevant fields. If the policy is under another person's name, please provide their name and date of birth. 

The health department will call individuals who test positive for COVID-19. 

