Auburn hospital doctors, nurses receive COVID-19 vaccine: 'Another layer of protection'

The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in New York last week and were distributed to regional hubs. In central New York, the hub is Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

But to get the Pfizer vaccine, health care workers had to travel to Syracuse to get their first dose. Matthew Chadderdon, a spokesperson for Auburn hospital, told The Citizen that a small number of employees went to Upstate University Hospital to be vaccinated.

The Moderna vaccine, which was the second approved by the federal government, has different storage requirements than the Pfizer vaccine. More than 300,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine were provided to New York and those were distributed to hospitals and medical offices across the state. Auburn Community Hospital was among those that received doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Dr. Jeremy McKay, an anesthesiologist at Auburn hospital, said he feels lucky to be one of the first locally to receive the vaccine. Just this week, he said, he's assisted with the treatment of COVID-positive patients at the hospital.

"The hospital has been outstanding at providing proper (personal protective equipment)," he said. "But this shot just gives you another layer of protection so that we can be here providing the best care we can to our community."