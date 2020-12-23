Auburn hospital doctors, nurses receive COVID-19 vaccine: 'Another layer of protection'

Emilie Hauger has been anxiously awaiting the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine in Auburn. On Wednesday, she received her inoculation.
Hauger, the director of outpatient specialty services at Auburn Community Hospital, was one of approximately 200 frontline health care workers at the hospital who were given their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. The two COVID-19 vaccines approved by federal regulators — Pfizer produced the other — require two doses over a three-week period.
For Hauger and other hospital employees, the vaccine arrived at an important point of the pandemic. Cayuga County has more than 600 active COVID-19 cases and over 3,500 people in quarantine. There are 35 COVID-19 patients at Auburn hospital, which is a new record.
"I got the vaccine to protect myself, my family and I think it's important for the community and for society as a whole — as a health care professional — for us to get vaccinated and take that opportunity," Hauger said in a phone interview. "It was really never a question on my part whether or not I was going to sign up to take the vaccine. It was just how soon can it get here and I'm just very grateful that Auburn, New York was able to get the vaccine."
The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in New York last week and were distributed to regional hubs. In central New York, the hub is Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
But to get the Pfizer vaccine, health care workers had to travel to Syracuse to get their first dose. Matthew Chadderdon, a spokesperson for Auburn hospital, told The Citizen that a small number of employees went to Upstate University Hospital to be vaccinated.
The Moderna vaccine, which was the second approved by the federal government, has different storage requirements than the Pfizer vaccine. More than 300,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine were provided to New York and those were distributed to hospitals and medical offices across the state. Auburn Community Hospital was among those that received doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Dr. Jeremy McKay, an anesthesiologist at Auburn hospital, said he feels lucky to be one of the first locally to receive the vaccine. Just this week, he said, he's assisted with the treatment of COVID-positive patients at the hospital.
"The hospital has been outstanding at providing proper (personal protective equipment)," he said. "But this shot just gives you another layer of protection so that we can be here providing the best care we can to our community."
Health care workers and nursing home residents are prioritized in the first phase of vaccinations. Finger Lakes Center for Living, a nursing home operated by Auburn Community Hospital, inoculated approximately 100 employees and residents at the facility. The vaccinations were available through a partnership with HealthDirect, a pharmacy company that provides services at long-term care facilities.
The vaccine is not mandatory, but health care workers are encouraging Cayuga County residents to get inoculated. Hauger revealed that her mother tested positive for COVID-19 in November and spent six days in a Syracuse hospital. Her condition is improving, but for Hauger it was a reminder that the virus can affect anyone, even if they take the proper precautions.
"It's important for people to take a step back and think about themselves as well as others," she said.
McKay, who stressed that it's important for people to get vaccinated, offered a similar message.
"As a community, we're all in this together," he said. "The more of us that get vaccinated, the better for all of us."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.